“I Always Win in My Second Year, Mate” - Is It Time To Back Ange’s Spurs?

Rich in history, but with their last trophy dating back to 2008, Tottenham Hotspur are often labelled as the "bridesmaid" club in English football.

Following their 3-2 defeat to Brighton before the international break, manager Ange Postecoglou has promised to deliver silverware to the North London club.

His résumé leaves little room for doubt, having enjoyed successful stints at South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Celtic, where he secured trophies in his second season.

Spurs fans are hopeful this pattern will extend into the current campaign. Still, do Tottenham truly stand a chance in domestic or European competitions?

The flexible side of Ange-ball

Ange Postecoglou has introduced a refreshing philosophy known as "Angeball," characterised by attacking resilience and high-energy performances. Unlike previous regimes at the club, Postecoglou's tenure emphasises a steadfast commitment to forward play.

Tottenham's approach is to press, attack, and maintain pressure, regardless of the scoreline.

Spurs have spent 46.2% of their Premier League match time this season in the lead, and while doing so, they managed to generate 2.2 expected goals per 90 minutes and find the net nine times.

These statistics surpass those of any other team in the English top flight.

This perfectly aligns with Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy of maintaining an aggressive style of play, regardless of the circumstances.

A fitting example was their away game against Manchester United, where Spurs continued to attack even with a comfortable lead.

The style is demanding, heavily dependent on fitness and squad depth, particularly in the final third of the pitch. However, this approach also carries risks; maintaining such energy requires rotation and tactical flexibility.

This strategy was evident in Tottenham's recent game against West Ham.

Despite an initial setback, conceding the opener, Postecoglou's tactical acumen was on full display. The substitution of James Maddison for Pape Matar Sarr transformed the game's complexion. With Sarr providing stability, Spurs surged in the second half, storming to a 4-1 victory.

The changes highlighted Postecoglou's ability to adapt—an essential quality for breaking Spurs' silverware drought.

Winners and losers of new tactics

If any player embodies Tottenham's spirit under Ange Postecoglou, it's Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international has transitioned from a winger to an advanced playmaker this season, proving crucial to Spurs' strategy.

Kulusevski leads the team with 23 chances created and has been instrumental in changing the course of matches, as evidenced by his equaliser against West Ham that sparked a flurry of goals in the second half.

His ability to cover ground at 12.5 kilometres per 90 minutes while consistently threatening the opposition’s box makes him an essential asset.

As he continues to evolve, Kulusevski provides an additional creative outlet, sometimes even overshadowing traditional playmakers like James Maddison.

Maddison, once a guaranteed starter, found himself substituted at halftime last Saturday as Postecoglou adjusted the midfield dynamics.

While Maddison has not consistently reached his peak form this season, his talent for creating opportunities remains unmatched. In the match against West Ham, he became only the second player in Spurs' Premier League history since 2003 to create five or more chances in just 45 minutes.

As his form fluctuates, Maddison's capacity to influence games off the bench offers Tottenham a tactical advantage that can swing the momentum in tightly-contested matches.

Defence the best form of attack?

Ange Postecoglou's adaptability often goes unnoticed, yet it's a crucial factor in why Spurs have a legitimate shot at clinching a trophy this season.

This level of tactical acumen, combined with a deep squad, enables Tottenham to adapt to various opponents and effectively address issues during matches.

Tottenham's squad benefits from players like Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke, who consistently deliver when needed.

Johnson's high shot volume—leading all midfielders this season with 26—illustrates the firepower at Spurs' disposal, while Solanke's ability to breach defensive lines offers tactical diversity.

Statistically, Spurs rank among the Premier League's elite in several attacking categories, trailing only Manchester City in shots, touches inside the opposition box, and shots on target.

Their xG of 16.95 leads the league, underscoring both their attacking prowess and the quality of opportunities they create.

Coupled with a knack for comebacks—having won eight of 12 matches when conceding first—Spurs clearly possess the resilience and firepower needed for securing silverware.

Yet, while an aggressive strategy may serve as the best form of defence under Postecoglou's management, it also exposes vulnerabilities at the back.

With only one recorded at home this season, Spurs have struggled to maintain clean sheets.

Full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro often find themselves balancing defensive duties with forward pushes, leading to thrilling but occasionally chaotic results.

Amid the Premier League's competitive landscape, Tottenham face a daunting task. Postecoglou's high-risk, high-reward model could shake up the status quo, but it requires consistency.

Additionally, the Europa League, along with domestic cups like the League Cup and FA Cup, promises equally challenging routes.

These competitions require squad depth and rotation, especially due to the Europa League's new format, which includes two extra matches. This presents an ongoing tension between keeping the squad fresh and maintaining quality.

Although Postecoglou's readiness to adjust tactics gives Spurs an advantage, challenges still remain. Whether Tottenham can overcome these challenges and remain competitive on multiple fronts will put both their character and adaptability to the test.