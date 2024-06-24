Albania vs Spain Predictions: Another Comfortable Spain Win

Spain sealed their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Albania know only a win will be enough to advance, so is an end-to-end game awaiting?

Albania vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Albania vs Spain

Spain to Win @ 1.42 with 1xBet , representing a 69%-70% chance for the Spaniards to win.

, representing a 69%-70% chance for the Spaniards to win. Nico Williams Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.40 with 1xBet, representing a 42% chance for Williams to score one or more goals.

representing a 42% chance for Williams to score one or more goals. Over 1.5 Goals in Both Halves @ 3.75 with 1xBet, representing a 27% chance for two goals to be scored in both halves.

We’re backing Spain to romp home to a 4-1 victory in Dusseldorf.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Albania snatched a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser against Croatia to keep their faint hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. Meanwhile, Spain have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament to date.

Albania showed guts in their 2-1 defeat to Italy and similar courage to draw 2-2 with Croatia. They held the lead in both games, but relinquished it in each match too.

They could’ve folded when Croatia struck twice in as many minutes, but a stoppage-time equaliser means an unlikely victory over Spain is the only route to the knockout stage for them.

As for the table-topping Spain, they brushed aside Croatia with ease in their opening group game. They followed that with another comfortable victory over Italy, with their young team showing no signs of nerves.

With qualification ensured, their third and final game with Albania could see the Spaniards play with even more freedom – a daunting prospect for Sylvinho’s men. A one-game ban for Rodri means a possible call-up for Martin Zubimendi.

Probable Lineups for Albania vs Spain

The probable lineup for Albania in 4-2-3-1:

Strakosha; Mitaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Hysaj, Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami, Laci, Asani, Manaj

The probable lineup for Spain in 4-3-3:

Simon; Cucurella, Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand, Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri, Williams, Yamal, Morata

Albania unlikely to offer much resistance to the impressive Spaniards

Before a ball was kicked at Euro 2024, very few tipped Spain to become European champions again. However, after back-to-back group stage wins, they’ve established themselves as serious contenders.

The Spaniards were at their free-flowing best in their 1-0 win over Italy, which should have been a bigger winning margin. The speed and trickery of wide men, Nico Williams and starlet, Lamine Yamal, will strike fear into any European backline.

Albania come into this clash knowing only three points will do to seal a place in the knockout stage. This means they’re likely to commit more bodies forward than they normally would.

This spells danger for the Albanians, with the likes of Williams and Yamal licking their lips at the potential spaces afforded to them at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Albania vs Spain Tip 1: Spain to Win @ 1.425 with 1xBet

Nico Williams is due a goal after a stunning display against Italy

Spanish wide forward, Nico Williams, was in irresistible form against the Italians. Italy’s full back, Di Lorenzo, never had a moment’s rest with Williams in full flight during the opening 45 minutes.

Williams assisted the only goal of the game, with his cross diverted in by Calafiori for an own goal.

He should’ve got on the scoresheet twice, missing a close-range header before hammering the upright with a stunning long-range strike. With Albania likely to play an open game, there’ll be plenty of space for Williams to express himself.

Albania vs Spain Tip 2: Nico Williams Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.40 with 1xBet

Albania’s need for a win should ensure an all-action encounter

You only have to look at Albania’s opening game with Italy to see goals are always a possibility with the Albanians. Factor in that only three points will do for Albania and this game has all the makings of a high-scoring contest.

Albania were quick out of the blocks against Italy, scoring in the opening 60 seconds. Their best chance might be to catch Spain off guard early, given the Spaniards have almost certainly won the group.

Despite being the underdogs in Group B, Albania have made light work of creating and taking their chances at this tournament. Spain have also averaged two goals scored per game so far.