AC Milan vs Torino Predictions: Milan to Get off to a Flyer

Milan kick off the new 2024/25 Serie A season with a home clash against Torino at the San Siro.

Our football predictions expert believes last season’s runners-up will secure a comfortable victory over Il Toro on Saturday evening at 20:45PM CEST.

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Torino

AC Milan to Win @ 1.70 with 1xBet, representing a 59% chance of Milan beating Torino.

Alvaro Morata Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.50 with 1xBet, representing a 40% chance of Morata scoring against Torino.

Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.87 with 1xBet, representing a 53% chance of both teams scoring on Saturday night.

AC Milan will make a statement on the opening weekend by defeating Torino 3-1.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

AC Milan were given a kind start to the 2024/25 Serie A season. The Rossoneri have a strong home record against Il Toro, who couldn’t have asked for a much tougher opening game.

Milan enjoyed a largely flawless pre-season. They clinched headline wins over Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona during their tour of the U.S. They returned to home soil to dispatch Monza 3-1 in their final warm-up game.

The Rossoneri have been strong starters in recent Serie A seasons, winning the opening fixture in their last four seasons. Milan also thrashed Torino 4-1 at the San Siro last season, so this team has a history of demolishing Il Toro. With the new striker Alvaro Morata leading the line, they hope for a similar outcome.

As for Torino, they’ll be aiming to build on a relatively stable 2023/24 season, finishing inside the top half. Their miserly defence conceded just 36 goals last term but, equally, their front line suffered for their approach as they scored the same amount.

Paolo Vanoli was named as Ivan Juric’s managerial replacement this summer. The former Venezia head coach is a master tactician who could give Il Toro a new edge with his famed Christmas tree system and counterpress.

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Torino

The probable lineup for AC Milan in 4-2-3-1:

Maignan; Hernandez, Thiaw, Tomori, Calabria, Reijnders, Bennacer, Leao, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Morata

The probable lineup for Torino in 3-5-2:

Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Masina, Coco, Lazaro, Tameze, Ilic, Bellanova, Ricci, Sanabria, Zapata

Rossoneri set to claim all three points in season opener

AC Milan have won 55% of their last 25 home Serie A games. Meanwhile, Torino have lost 42% of their last 25 Serie A games on the road. The Rossoneri have won their last five Serie A home games against Torino and the visitors haven’t won at the San Siro in their last 28 visits, so this feels like a safe bet for game week 1.

Milan averaged just under two points per game at home last season. They’ll need to improve upon this figure slightly if they are to close the gap on city rivals, Inter in 24/25.

AC Milan vs Torino Tip 1: AC Milan to Win @ 1.70 with 1xBet

Alvaro Morata to announce himself onto the Serie A scene with a debut goal

Seasoned Spanish centre forward, Alvaro Morata, completed his move to Milan from Atletico Madrid this summer. Morata has scored 35 goals across four Serie A seasons and two spells with Juventus. He’s now tasked with replacing Olivier Giroud as the Rossoneri’s focal point in attack.

He’ll be desperate to make an immediate impact and what better way than a debut goal on the opening day of the season? Even the Juve fans would be pleased to see him score against their bitter Turin rivals.

AC Milan vs Torino Tip 2: Alvaro Morata to Score Anytime @ 2.50 with 1xBet

Torino also likely to get on the scoresheet

Games involving AC Milan last season were certainly entertaining. They averaged 3.55 goals per game, conceding 1.27 goals per game at home on average. Torino also averaged one goal scored per game last season, which suggests the visitors can at least find the back of the net this weekend.

Admittedly, they only managed 36 goals all season in 2023/24, but teams are more likely to be expansive on the opening day of the new campaign.