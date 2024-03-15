1xBet Cricket – Guide to 1xBet Cricket Betting

1xBet is arguably the top bookmaker for cricket betting in India.

That is one of the big reasons of growing popularity of the betting site among Indian cricket buffs and punters. Therefore, we give you the ultimate guide to start your cricket betting journey on 1xBet.

Guide to 1xBet Cricket Betting

You can place a bet on 1xBet cricket in India with the following steps.

Visit the 1xBet website and create an account. You can use the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN and apply it in the appropriate field. Make sure to check out the 120% up to 49,000 INR welcome bonus. Log in to your account and tap/click “Sports” to check out available sports. From the available sports, choose “Cricket” and select your preferred match or tournament. Select your preferred betting markets and odds.Enter your stake amount in the Bet Slip and tap/click on “Place Bet.”

1xBet Cricket Promotions

1xBet offers cricket-related promotions from time to time. Let’s see what they are.

Indian Premier League 2024 Promotion

This 1xBet IPL promotion is for punters who bet at least 248 INR on IPL 2024 events at odds of 1.40 or higher. The participants can get promo tickets and take part in a draw and pursue various prizes.

The prizes will become more sizable as the player's level rises. A player with 1-19 tickets will be placed in level one. Likewise, a player with 20-29 tickets will qualify for level two. Players with 50 or more tickets will comprise level three. This 1xBet IPL promotion will run between 29 February and 26 March 2024.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Cashback Offer

This promotion is aimed at punters who bet at least 166 INR on IPL 2024 events at odds of 1.40 or higher. The participants can get promo tickets for every bet they place.

They will get a cashback of 10% and can take part in a draw and get various prizes. The prizes will become more exciting as the player's level rises.

Cricket Free Bet

This promotion is aimed at punters who bet on specific cricket events featured on the promotion page of the operator’s site. To become eligible, the players must place single pre-match or live bets on the result from the first ball of the match.

If the bet loses, the player will get a bonus in the form of a free bet. The free bet will be equal to the amount staked up to a maximum of 2484 INR.

1xBet Cricket Odds

1xBet is one of the bookmakers in India that offer extremely competitive odds. In other words, the operator offers more competitive odds on a cricket outcome than most rival sites. Punters on cricket always aim to potentially get better returns on their wagers.

And these odds guarantee greater potential returns on winning wagers. Hence, punters would make 1xBet a preferred betting destination thanks to competitive odds offered by the bookmaker.

Cricket Betting Markets

Cricket punters on 1xBet can enjoy extensive coverage of both international and domestic cricket tournaments.

Popular Events

The most popular events covered by 1xBet include:

Big Bash League in Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup

Indian Premier League (IPL)

One Day Internationals (ODIs)

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Test Matches

The Vitality Blast in England and Wales

Women’s ODIs

Popular Bet Types

Cricket punters on 1xBet can enjoy making both pre-match and in-play bets. The most popular bet types offered on 1xBet include:

Top Scorer: Bet on the player you predict will be the top scorer of runs in a particular innings or match.

Man of the Match: Predict the player who will win the “Man of the Match” title on the basis of their performance.

Best Bowler/Batter: Bet on the player you predict will perform exceptionally with the ball or bat.

Toss Winner: Bet on the team you predict will win the coin toss before the match begins.

Series Winner: Place bets on the overall winner a series of cricket matches.

Outright Winner: Predict the team that will win a league or a tournament outright.

Cricket Live Betting on 1xBet

1xBet India has a great live betting platform. The live betting experience on the bookmaker’s site is enhanced via free live broadcasts of high quality, dynamic odds, cash out options, and a multi-live betting feature.

Punters can use accurate statistics to make informed betting decisions. Players can also make use of some special features and functions such as Powerbet, bet slip sale, and bet slip editing.

A big part of 1xBet live cricket betting is watching the matches live. 1xBet has live streaming options on certain cricket matches. To access live streaming of a match, visit the “Live” section on the website.

This section will list ongoing matches that are being streamed live. A TV icon placed next to the match listing indicates the match is available for live streaming. Tap/click on the TV icon next to the match you wish to watch. You can enjoy the live stream while simultaneously placing bets.

There is also a 1xBet app cricket punters can use to engage in 1xBet live cricket betting. The app has dedicated downloaded versions for both Android and iOS devices. Using the 1xBet app cricket betting becomes very easy regardless of when or where you want to do so.

1xBet Cricket Betting Tips

There are some important points punters should be aware of when you bet on cricket on 1xBet.

Current form of players: Regardless of the relative strengths of the rival teams, the form of players can influence the outcome.

Playing conditions including weather: Pitch conditions and weather conditions have a strong bearing on the result of a cricket match.

Other factors: A match outcome will depend on many other factors such as winning the toss, and making the right captaincy decisions.

Cricket betting promotions: Punters on 1xBet should take advantage of any cricket betting promotions offered at the site.

1xBet Cricket Betting Rules

The 1xBet cricket betting rules allow punters to use some special features to amend your bets or settle the bets ahead of time.

Powerbet

Using the Powerbet feature, you can boost a live or pre-match cricket bet that you have placed. You could end up winning more without needing to increase your initial stake.

For instance, you may have placed a bet on the Total Over market. You can boost the value of the Total Over by using a Powerbet provided your bet has not yet been settled.

Bet Slip Sale

Using the Bet slip sale feature, you need not wait until your bet has been settled. You can sell the bet slip back to the company partially or fully and get the funds credited to your account immediately.

Bet Slip Editing

You can use the bet slip editing function to replace, add or delete bets from your pre-match or live accumulator bet. However, you cannot change the stake.

1xBet Cricket Betting Review – Is It the Best in India?

1xBet ranks among the top bookmakers for cricket betting in India. 1xBet India is becoming increasingly popular thanks to its extensive coverage of cricket and range of betting markets.

The operator has earned a reputation for offering competitive odds. The operator also stands out for its live online cricket betting platform. 1xBet offers many features to enhance punters’ live betting experience.

These include dynamic cricket betting odds, cash out options, and live streaming of important matches. However, cricket fans would be disappointed to learn that not all matches are streamed live.

Importantly, the operator offers special live betting features such as Powerbet, bet slip sale and bet slip editing. With its many cricket-related promotions, 1xBet makes a strong claim to be one of India’s best cricket betting sites.

Pros Cons Comprehensive cricket coverage including an array of betting markets. Not all matches are live streamed Many innovative betting features such as Powerbet and Bet Slip Sale. Multiple available cricket promos

1xBet Cricket FAQs

In this final section, we provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Will 1xBet payout your cricket betting winnings?

1xBet India is known for its reliability and solid performance when settling bets for customers. The promoters of the site guarantee payment of all bets made within the terms and conditions.

What cricket betting markets does 1xBet offer?

Cricket punters on 1xBet can make both pre-match and in-play bets. The most popular markets include outright winner and best bowler/batter.

Can you bet on cricket in Hindi on 1xBet?

The bookmaker offers over 50 language versions of the site. There is a Hindi version of the site as well.

Is it legal to bet on cricket on 1xBet in India?

There is no federal law that disallows online betting in India. Thus, it is legal to engage in betting on 1xBet cricket in India.