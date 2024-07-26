Content Manager

Rune Bastrup is a Content Manager for Goal.com India’s Betting section, delegating and taking part in the creation of the betting content that Goal.com India offers.

Rune is experienced in the sports media and betting industries, having worked in both of these for four and two years respectively.

Rune has vast experience with betting, and have a great understanding of the betting industry in Asia and especially in India. Rune has expertise in giving betting advise for sports like football, cricket, badminton, cycling and many more.