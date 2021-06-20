Zwane: Why Bvuma cried after Kaizer Chiefs' win vs Wydad Casablanca

The 26-year-old was reduced to tears after Amakhosi secured a first-leg advantage over the North Africans

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has revealed the reason goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was left in tears after their Caf Champions League fixture against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The Soweto-giants secured a 1-0 win against the North African side in their first leg semi-final clash played at the Stade Mohamed V to put themselves firmly in the driving seat ahead of the return leg on July 25.

But what caught the eye of many was the emotional Bvuma, who broke down into tears at the final whistle.

Despite Amakhosi travelling with three goalkeepers for the away clash in Tunis, Bvuma was once against trusted to start ahead of captain and experienced Itumeleng Khune, as well as Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi.

During the post-match interview, Zane explained the reason behind it: “I think Bruce is growing in stature and working very hard as a young man.

“We’re very close to each other, we used to be in the development [together]. So before the game, I told him that it's key for him to keep a clean sheet.

“I told him to make sure we don't concede and it will go a long way, especially for your career and it happened exactly how we planned it.

"Maybe that is why he broke down after the game because he was obviously happy not to concede.

“But we still have another ninety minutes to play and then to make sure, we keep [another] clean sheet and make sure that we get another goal to wrap it up at home.”

Article continues below

During the match, Samir Nurkovic was the hero for Amakhosi as his first-half goal inspired the South Africans against the Red Castle, who were targeting nothing but a win at home having extended their unbeaten run to 12 competitive matches when they drew 0-0 with Renaissance Zemamra in a Moroccan Botola League match on Wednesday.

After dominating much of the game, Wydad were left to rue their missed chances as Chiefs took a 1-0 lead against the run of play when Njabula Blom played a low cross for Nurkovic, who scored with a first time shot in the 34th minute.

Chiefs could potentially meet former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in the final, after he guided his Al Ahly side to a 1-0 first-leg win over ES Tunis, also away from home.