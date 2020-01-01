‘Ziyech like Mahrez & will be fantastic for Chelsea’ - €40m deal excites Cascarino

The former Blues striker considers the Ajax winger to have “everything” and believes he will be a shrewd addition to the ranks at Stamford Bridge

Hakim Ziyech has “got everything” in his game, says Tony Cascarino, with considered to have landed themselves a €40 million (333m/$43m) bargain who is cut from similar cloth to winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Blues have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with for the highly-rated Ziyech.

The international will link up with the Blues in the summer after seeing out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign in the .

He is expected to prove a shrewd addition, with the 26-year-old boasting both the experience and future potential to make a major impact in English football .

Former Blues striker Cascarino believes that will be the case, telling talkSPORT of an exciting talent: “He has got everything.

“He is a great set-piece taker. A bit like Mahrez, he can go at people, he can dribble. He can just go at you and go past you. Fantastic assist record, a hell of a talent and I think Chelsea are very lucky to get him.

“What people don’t know about Ziyech is that when he got to Ajax he was bought for €11m. Now Ajax don’t spend money, they always bring in the kids.

“He was bought for €11m, which was big money for a side like Ajax at that particular time. He is a real talent and I think will be a fantastic addition to Chelsea Football Club.”

Cascarino added: “He’s like Mahrez physique wise, he will go past you, he will see passes, he’s quite direct, he’s just got a great array of set-pieces that he will take and get on the ball.

“He has got everything in the game. He destroyed last year, he really played a big part in them getting the better of Madrid.

“He had a few issues, people questioned a few issues in his personal life but he’s obviously overcome them. He has got everything.”

Ziyech was a revelation for Ajax last season, registering 21 goals across all competitions as they landed the Eredivisie title and made the semi-finals of the .

A further eight efforts, along with 21 assists, have been added to his impressive tally in the current campaign.