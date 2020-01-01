Zinchenko hits out after receiving death threats following error for Ukraine

The Manchester City man was robbed of possession by Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka before former team-mate Leroy Sane scored

defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he and his family were sent death threats following the mistake he made during ’s defeat to .

Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine are batting to avoid relegation from the top tier of the , but their chances were dealt a blow when they lost 3-1 to Germany on Saturday.

Germany were behind in the game to an early goal from Roman Yaremchuk, but the match pivoted when winger Leroy Sane equalised after Zinchenko had been robbed of possession by Leon Goretzka.

Two goals from striker Timo Werner sealed the 3-1 win for Germany, and Zinchenko incurred the wrath of some Ukraine fans.

It would appear some of the criticism crossed a line, as Zinchenko took to Instagram to say: “Reading all the dirt that poured on me and my family after yesterday's game, once again convinced what kind of people we have and how they can support.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, the demand is already such that it is no longer permissible to make mistakes on someone else’s half of the field.

"For losing the ball on someone else’s half of the field, I repeat, people wish you and your family death.

“Feeling responsible for the defeat, I turn to adequate fans, which we, unfortunately, have little left. The final is waiting for all of us with you, be with the team.”

The defeat leaves Ukraine in third place in Group A4, with six points to their name. While relegation is possible, their fate is in their own hands.

Ukraine’s final game of the pool is away to on Tuesday. The Swiss are bottom of the standings on three points and a draw or better would ensure Ukraine avoid relegation.

Switzerland need to beat Ukraine 1-0 or by two or more goals to avoid relegation.

Zinchenko’s focus will be solely on avoiding defeat in Switzerland, but following the game in Lucerne he can turn his attentions to domestic duties with Manchester City.

The pressure will be just as high domestically, as City return to Premier League action away at on Saturday.