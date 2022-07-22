Zinchenko fulfills 'boyhood dream' to follow in Henry and Fabregas footsteps with Arsenal transfer

The chance to emulate some north London legends is a golden opportunity for the former Manchester City man

Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal fulfills a "boyhood dream", with the Ukraine international admitting that he cannot wait to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas for the Gunners.

The versatile squad man has made the leap to north London from Manchester City, reunited with former assistant boss Mikel Arteta and becoming the second ex-Citizens player to make the trip south in recent weeks, following Gabriel Jesus.

For Zinchenko, a fan of the club as a youngster, the move represents more than just the next step in his career however - and he cannot wait to get started.

Article continues below

What has Zinchenko said on his move?

"I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid," Zinchenko told Arsenal's official website upon completion of his capture.

"[When] Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas [were] playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. Obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play.

"It’s unbelievable, honestly, like I said, it’s a dream come true and since I was a kid I couldn’t even dream about it, but now it’s time, so I’m so happy."

What role did Arteta and Jesus play in Zinchenko's move?

The transfer naturally reunites the Ukrainian with his former assistant manager at City, but also with the Brazilian forward who he has followed from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Zinchenko citing his bond with both as key factors.

"I would say it’s the most important role in my decision," the Ukrainian added on Arteta. "Since the first day at City I knew that he’s going to be a very good manager. The way he can see football, especially I was watching the last season of Arsenal’s games and I was really enjoying it. You can see in the style, the picture of the game, so I would love to see it (while) playing and being involved.

As for Jesus, Zinchenko heaped further praise, adding: "He’s my big friend and I would like to say he was also involved in the discussions and all these things, so he’s told me a lot of good things about this amazing club and about this atmosphere, and the guys and everyone here, so I’m really impressed and so excited."