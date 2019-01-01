Zimbabwe and DR Congo qualify for 2019 Afcon

Zimbabwe beat Congo Brazzaville to top Group G, while DR Congo overpowered Liberia to book their trip to Egypt 2019 as group runners-up

First half goals by Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat sent the Warriors to the Afcon finals following a 2-0 win over Congo Brazzaville at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The result saw Zimbabwe go two points clear ahead of second-placed DR Congo who beat Liberia 1-0 in Kinshasa at the same time. Cedric Bakambu scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

