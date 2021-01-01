Zidane won’t be drawn on Mbappe & Alaba but says Jovic still has Real Madrid future

The Blancos boss has steered around questions of possible transfer targets and assured an on-loan striker that he remains in his thoughts

Zinedine Zidane is giving little away when it comes to ’s reported interest in Kylian Mbappe and David Alaba, with the Blancos boss steering around questions of possible additions.

The Blancos are unlikely to be busy in January, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the richest of global heavyweights to tighten their purse strings.

Movement is, however, expected at Santiago Bernabeu over the summer, with a club famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy set to pursue more marquee additions.

forward Mbappe is a player that has registered on Real’s recruitment radar for some time, with it suggested that the World Cup winner would like to try his luck in Spain.

Efforts are, however, being made in France to tie him to fresh terms and Zidane is reluctant to be drawn on speculation.

He told reporters, with former team-mate Ronaldo claiming that great players can determine their own future: “In the end yes, I think that's how Ronaldo said it.

“I think the same thing, but everyone has a contract and it's not good to get involved in the future of players who are not yours, but I think the same.”

One player who is approaching the end of his current deal is Bayern defender Alaba, with the versatile Austrian able to talk with interested parties outside of as he heads towards free agency.

Real are considered to be leading the race for his signature, but Zidane has said: “The problem is tomorrow's match. I understand your question, because you are going to ask me about a player who is not mine.

“What interests me is tomorrow's match. I understand that you can talk, but I'm sorry. As a coach I'm interested in tomorrow's game.”

Real are due to face Alcoyano in the on Wednesday, with Zidane’s side looking to chase down more major silverware.

Luka Jovic will not be playing any further part in that quest this season, after returning to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, but the Serbian – who netted two goals on his first outing back in Germany – does still figure in the thoughts of those at the Bernabeu.

“Madrid is difficult, I've experienced it as a player, and what Luka has done is go and play,” Zidane said of a striker who managed just two goals through 32 appearances for the Blancos.

“I think it has been a good option to buy Luka and I am happy for him, and [I hope] for him to do the same one day in Madrid. But inside and outside [the club] it's different.

“He has a future, and he can show it at Madrid and it's the same for everyone. Here there is always a very strong competition, but the coach is not to blame.”