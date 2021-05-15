Zidane to leave Madrid at the end of season

Zinedine Zidane has told his Real Madrid squad that he will walk away from the club at the end of the 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

The Frenchman revealed his decision in the dressing room prior last Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Sevilla in La Liga.

It is the second time he has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Madrid's third consecutive Champions League triumph in 2018.

Adios Zizou

Madrid take on Athletic on Sunday in La Liga and then conclude their season at home to Villarreal on May 23.

Those will be Zidane's last two games in charge of the Blancos, having decided to cut short his second spell on the bench.

Goal had previously reported that the squad believed he would not stay on for another season after Madrid's Champions League elimination at the hands of Chelsea at the semi-final stage.

The boss' physical and mental fatigue have been mentioned as possible reasons for his stepping down, after he was drafted back into the hotseat in urgent circumstances at the end of the 2018-19 campaign when both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to match his results at the Madrid helm.

Zidane's timing may nevertheless also stoke up rumours linking the Frenchman to a sensational return to Turin.

A favourite at Juventus as a player, Zizou would be a dream candidate for the club should they dispense with Andrea Pirlo, although it is doubtful whether he would be prepared to jump back into coaching so soon after leaving the Spanish capital.

Out with a bang?

After falling at the penultimate stage in the Champions League, all eyes are on La Liga at Madrid.

With two games left to play Zidane's men are currently second, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona a further two back in third.

Madrid, however, hold what might prove to be a decisive advantage.

In the case of a tie on points, the Merengue have a superior head-to-head record against both their rivals, which would give them the edge.

