Zidane hails 'fearless' Diaz as bright spot in Madrid draw

While the head coach was frustrated with his side's performance, the teenager was one worthy of praise from the Frenchman

head coach Zinedine Zidane lauded Brahim Diaz's performance against , highlighting his "fearless" approach.

Zidane's Madrid were held to a goalless draw by -chasing Getafe on Thursday, which left Madrid without a win in three away matches in the league.

It was a performance and result that left Zidane openly angry, but Diaz was one of the few bright spots at Coliseum Alfonso Perez before being forced off with a cramp.

And Zidane praised the 19-year-old attacker – who left in January, citing his mentality and his technical skills.

"I am happy with his progress, he had a great game," Zidane said. "He likes to play and I love fearless players. He is two-footed and quick."

Madrid's end of season slate has largely been seen as an audition for Zidane's future plans as the club has no chance at further silverware.

Diaz made a good impression on Zidane with his performance, but the coach was unwilling to commit to anything beyond praise for the performance against Getafe.

"He had a good game but had to come off due to cramp," Zidane said. "He played well and I am happy, I love how he plays.

"Let's see what happens next year. The key thing is what happened today."

Diaz – who signed a six-and-a-half-year contract in a move reportedly worth an initial €17million – has been limited to just two Liga starts since leaving the Premier League champions.

In total, the Spaniard has made seven appearances in all competitions for Madrid and has yet to open his account with the capital club.

He will be hoping for some more opportunities down the stretch for Madrid, as the club have four games remaining in their disappointing campaign.

Madrid travel to face on Sunday before hosting a week later. They then have a trip to and close out the season hosting at the Bernabeu.

Third place is all but assurred for Madrid, as they are six points behind local rivals Atletico, and 10 points above both Getafe and in fourth and fifth respectively.