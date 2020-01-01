Zesco United need self-introspection after Forest Rangers loss - Mumamba

The Wednesday result means Timu ya Ziko are yet to pick a win from the first two matches of the ongoing season

Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba has called for self-introspection after the Wednesday Zambian 1-0 loss to Forest .

The loss in the Ndola Derby meant Zesco United have dropped five points since the season started over the weekend as they had posted a 1-1 draw against Napsa Stars.

The start into the 2020/21 season is the worst for Timu ya Ziko since they were promoted to the top league 16 years ago. The only time they managed not to pick up a win in the first two matches was during the 2010 season when they drew against Power Dynamos 1-1 before a 0-0 scoreline against Konkola Blades.

“It is a great concern on our part because Zesco United are a big football club. Dropping five points from two games is not good enough for a team like us,” Mumamba told the club’s website.

“There is need for self-introspection and to improve in our next game against Lumwana Radiants.”

The former Zambian international also explained reasons he thinks worked against Zesco United at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“We are disappointed with the result. We have lost this game out of our own making. We didn’t start the game on a positive note, we were a bit slow, casual and looked heavy and our opponents capitalised on that,” he added.

“We were much better in the second half and dominated proceedings. If we can replicate our second-half performance, I am sure we will do well in Lumwana.”

Meanwhile, former Zesco United tactician George Lwandamina is reportedly set to be appointed Nkana FC head coach.

Lwandamina is on the market since he parted ways with the eight-time Premier League winners and paved way for the appointment of Mumamba.

Nkana won the league in the 2019/20 season and are also set to play in the Caf . Should they confirm the Zambian head coach as the new man in charge, Lwandamina will bring winning credentials to the side given what he achieved at Zesco.

He is the last man to win the Mainland Premier League title with Young Africans (Yanga SC) in 2018. Since then, Yanga are yet to wrestle the title back from archrivals Simba SC in three attempts.