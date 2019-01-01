Zesco United fret over Jesse Were fitness ahead of Al Hilal clash

The Kenyan forward has been one of the instrumental players for Zesco in Caf inter-club competitions in recent years

Zesco United are fretting over the availability of striker Jesse Were for Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group C match away at Al Hilal.

Were arrived in Sudan with Zesco on Thursday carrying an unspecified injury and is racing against time to be fit for the match in Omdurman.

Zesco coach George Lwandamina said although the Kenyan striker has been participating in their training sessions, he is not yet fully fit for the match.

“All those that are here are ready for selection. We had Jesse limping but he is doing what everyone is doing in training,” Lwandamina was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times.

“So I may say he is somewhere around 70 percent fit but we still have a day and the medical team will still be able to work on him…meaning that everyone will be ready.”

This might not have been a favourable week for Were who was also left out of ’s squad to face in their final 2019 Afcon qualifier away.

Although he was snubbed for national duty, he has been one of Zesco’s key players in this season’s Caf Confederation Cup matches.

Zesco are on position three in Group C, having failed to win their last two games and are out to pick themselves up against an Al Hilal side that has also failed to win in the past two continental games.