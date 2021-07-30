Zardes to the rescue! USMNT survives Qatar scrap to reach Gold Cup final

The U.S. certainly struggled on Thursday night, but the squad survived once again with an oft-criticized forward proving the hero

Gyasi Zardes may not be the perfect all-around player, but he cannot be accused of failing to produce goals as he's matured in his late-20s, and on Thursday night, he provided yet another crucial finish to bail out the U.S. men's national team.

The 29-year-old scored the Gold Cup semi-final winner for the USMNT after 85 minutes of rope-a-dope soccer in a 1-0 victory that ended Qatar's Cinderella run as CONCACAF visitors.

Qatar was, in many ways, the better team on Thursday, creating more chances and goalscoring opportunities. The 2020 World Cup hosts probably deserved at least a goal or two, but such a breakthrough never materialized. Meanwhile, Zardes popped up to do what he seemingly always does, even as pockets of the national team fan base have criticized him throughout his career.

Over the years, the forward has been targetted by supporters because his perceived lack of skill. The Columbus Crew forward isn't exactly Lionel Messi, of course. He's not a player that dazzles with his first touch or fancy flicks.

What he does, though, is score goals in a variety of ways. From the comical to the clinical, Zardes scores whenever he's on the field. No matter the level, no matter the situation, Zardes scores, and score he did on Thursday. It was his 14th career goal for the USMNT, and likely his most important other than his game-winner against Ecuador at the Copa America Centenario.

And it was a typical Zardes finish. Played in by Nicholas Gioacchini, Zardes needed just one touch to book a spot in the tournament final. His sliding finish looked no different than many he's had both with the U.S. and in MLS, a goalscorer's goal from a true goalscorer.

It wasn't Zardes that started for the USMNT on Thursday night. That privilege went to Daryl Dike, a player that has emerged as the next big thing in American soccer and, quite possibly, the starting no. 9 going forward.

But, carrying a shoulder knock, Dike looked well off the pace as he put in his second-straight subpar performance. Dike will likely have plenty of good days in a USMNT jersey, but this wasn't one of them, as he couldn't quite overcome the injury that has derailed him throughout the knockout rounds so far.

With Dike and the attack stumbling and with the midfield frequently misplacing passes against a dangerous Qatar team, it was Matt Turner who looked like he'd be the USMNT's hero. The New England Revolution goalkeeper made two massive saves in the first half, the second of which was a miraculous diving stop on a deflection that he had no business reaching.

Having allowed just one goal all tournament, from a penalty no less, Turner may just be the USMNT's No. 1 going forward as he, at the very least, has earned a competition with Zack Steffen for the right to start when World Cup qualifiers roll around.

But the biggest chance of the game for Qatar was one Turneer couldn't reach. After a foul from James Sands in the box that was awarded after a lengthy VAR review, Hassan Al-Hayados stepped to the spot with Qatar in total control. He missed, giving the U.S. the exhale needed to kick start their late surge.

Credit to Gregg Berhalter for aiding that surge by nailing his substitutions. The inclusion of Zardes, obviously, paid off, but so too did Cristian Roldan and Eryk Williamson. This was a game that required a little something from everyone, as young and old grinded out another win amid a busy summer.

The Stars and Stripes now have the chance to grind out one more with a trophy on the line. A USMNT B-team loaded with young players and veterans further down the depth chart has played its way into a Gold Cup final. Has it been perfect? Absolutely not, but here the group is despite it all.

A performance like Thursday's likely wouldn't be good enough to cut it in the final, but that's a concern for another day. The U.S. is still alive, one game away from achieving a goal that it has had to fight for every step of the way.