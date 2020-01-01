Zanetti sees Lautaro staying despite Barca interest but doesn't feel Icardi has a future at Inter

Javier Zanetti thinks Lautaro Martinez’s future lies at , despite mounting transfer interest from .

Barca have been linked with Lautaro for some time as they look to refresh their squad, and Goal has learned the Catalan giants are prepared to offer him a €10 million (£9m/$11m) a year salary to join.

However Inter vice-president Zanetti remains confident of keeping one of his side’s most important players at the club.

"At Inter I see him happy, he identifies with the club,” Zanetti told ESPN.

“We believed in him. I see his future at Inter."

The future of fellow forward Mauro Icardi is even more uncertain.

Icardi is currently on loan in with . Despite notching 20 goals in 31 appearances for PSG, he has fallen out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel and seems unlikely to remain at the club beyond the end of his current deal – but Zanetti doesn’t think he will stay at Inter when he returns.

"I don't know, I don't think so,” he said.

“But right now we're not talking about the transfer market, the most important thing is health. Then we'll have time to think about it."

Icardi has been linked with a move elsewhere in with , and the player’s agent and wife Wanda Nara hasn’t ruled it out.

With football far down on the list of priorities in , Zanetti took some time to look back on the happier moments of his glittering playing career.

Zanetti recalled the 2-0 win over which saw Inter win the in 2010 as part of a historic double under Jose Mourinho.

"Triumphing at the Bernabeu was the realisation of a dream, winning meant crowning a great year,” he added.

“Three minutes from the end, Julio Cesar takes the ball in hand, looks at Samuel and says: 'Walter, we are champions'. A wonderful moment, the most beautiful of my life.

"[Mourinho is] a special person, a great coach and a great person.

“Let's talk about a motivator, someone who conveys a lot of passion. He helps you to bring out the best in yourself."