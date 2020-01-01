Zambia striker Banda makes Logrono return after joining Wuhan

The forward was a popular figure in Logrono before ending her spell in Spain after she completed her move to China

Barbra Banda has returned to for a proper goodbye at Logrono after she recently sealed her move to Chinese side Wuhan.

The Zambia international was a popular figure in the Spanish city throughout her one-year spell with Gerardo León's team.

She made 28 appearances for the club since she arrived at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas in December 2018, scoring 15 goals, but seven of those came in 11 games in 2019-20 season.

Having confirmed interest from Shanghai, the 19-year-old parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola top-flight outfit last week despite a two-and-a-half-years left on her contract.

After her release by the club, Banda travelled to seal her move in where the Chinese giants are holding a pre-season training camp, and she penned down a three-year deal.

Banda was treated to a wonderful reception by Logrono as fans took a turn to take selfies and sign autographs with the Zambian before a home contest with Tenerife on Sunday, which ended 1-1.​

Today, Zambia striker Barbra Banda @BandaBex returned to an amazing reception in Spain for a proper goodbye to fans at #PrimeraIberdrola side @EdfFemenino after sealing her move to Chinese side Wuhan last week. #Spain #LaLiga #Zambia #Africa pic.twitter.com/dwKZQLNbbh — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) January 19, 2020

Following the send-off event, the 19-year-old is likely to return to her country before heading to the Asian nation in the coming days.