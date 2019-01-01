Zamalek 1-0 (1-0 agg) Hassania Agadir: Hassan's goal fires Zamalek into CafCC semis

Zamalek proceeded to the semifinals and will meet the winner between Etoile du Sahel and Al Hilal.

Ibrahim Hasaan’s second half goal was all that needed to edge Hassania Agadir in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg match in Suez on Sunday.

Hassan struck four minutes into the second half to hand Zamalek a 1-0 aggregate victory following a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in .

With the win, Zamalek’s semi-final opponents would be confirmed next week when and Al Hilal meet in another quarter-final, return match.

The semi-final appearance will see Zamalek enhancing their chances of lifting their first trophy in African club competitions since bagging the 2003 Caf Super Cup.

Hassania Agadir provided some stern challenge for Zamalek but eventually succumbed to Hassan’s goal.

Zamalek are now the only Egyptian side left in Caf inter-club competitions after were eliminated from the Caf on Saturday.