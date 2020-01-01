Zaha is back to his best – Crystal Palace boss Hodgson warned Premier League rivals

The Ivory Coast international delivered a brilliant performance for his side against the Blues and the Eagles boss has backed him to continue the form

manager Roy Hodgson has warned his Premier League rivals that the club’s talisman Wilfried Zaha is back to his best.

The international has been playing influential roles for the Eagles over the past seasons, helping them to avoid relegation a number of times with his brilliant performances.

The forward, who failed to secure a move away from the side last summer, has, however, not lived up to his standard in most part of the 2019-20 campaign before delivering an eye-catching display against on Tuesday.

More teams

The winger scored a spectacular long-range effort against Frank Lampard's side and was a constant threat to the Stamford Bridge outfit on the flanks.

Ahead of their Premier League game against on Sunday, Hodgson has backed the 27-year-old to maintain his new-found form.

"He's had some good games during this period and some games where I'm sure that he'll have said he can do better," Hodgson was quoted as saying by the Standard.

"The other night he was certainly at the very, very top of his game and I see no reason why he shouldn't keep that going in the last four games.”

Zaha has only managed four goals and five assists in 34 Premier League games this season and Hodgson believes the former striker can add to his tally.

"I'm convinced we're going to see some very good things from him in these last 360-odd minutes,” he continued.

“ I'm pretty sure also he'll be looking to try and add to that tally of goals and assists so at the end of the season he's got a bit more to show for what he's done this season."

Zaha has scored 49 league goals in 323 appearances since his promotion to Crystal Palace first team in 2010 amid other dazzling displays which have endeared him to the club’s fans.

Palace are without a victory in their last four games and Zaha will hope to help them return to winning ways against Aston Villa.

The Eagles are already safe from relegation, given their current points of 42 in 34 games, the forward will, however, look to help them finish above the 12th place they achieved last season.