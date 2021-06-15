Zaha: Crystal Palace chief Parish gives condition before sanctioning Ivory Coast forward’s departure

The Ivory Coast international has spoken of his desire to leave the Eagles before pre-season to boost his chances of winning trophies

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed Wilfried Zaha’s suitors must meet the club’s conditions before he would be allowed to depart the Selhurst Park

The Ivory Coast international has previously spoken of his desire to leave the Eagles to join top European clubs in an effort to boost his chances of winning more trophies before his retirement.

Zaha has been the driving force behind Palace's success over the years, helping them to maintain their Premier League status.

Last season, the forward scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 30 league games, amid other dazzling displays.

Zaha has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs and last season he was close to joining Everton but a deal failed to materialize.

Parish is aware of the desire of the 28-year-old to leave Palace but has insisted the transfer must favour his side.

"We understand his position. It's no secret that he would like to challenge himself,” Parish told BBC Sport.

"If those two things collide then we will have to look at it. But right now, we are two days into the transfer window so it's a bit early to talk about it."

Parish also recollected the winger’s impressive showings for the club and praised him for his consistency.

"He scored the first goal in the first game when we bought the club. He's continued to excel for us - best season ever with goals and assist tally last season,” he continued.

"He continues to be an incredible talisman for the team. Obviously, there is lots of talk about transfers and all that kind of thing.

"All I know is that when he crosses the white line for Crystal Palace he gives 100%. Everything else, what will be will be. There's a lot of love around the club for Wilfried and everything he has done for us as a football club."

Zaha has played more than 400 games for Crystal Palace since joining the side’s academy in 2004 and he is currently enjoying his second spell with the Eagles after returning to the club from Manchester United in 2015, where he endured a torrid time.