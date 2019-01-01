Zaha and Schlupp goals inspire Crystal Palace's fourth straight win against Burnley

The African duo had their scoring boots on in what was an important win for the Eagles

Wilfred Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp were on target as beat 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles had been victorious in their last three meetings with the Clarets, including a 3-1 win at this venue back in March.

They got off to a fine start towards the half-time break courtesy of Wilfried Zaha, who buried the ball in from a tight angle on the left after receiving a long ball from centre-back Scott Dann.

2 - Wilfried Zaha has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games, having gone 13 without a goal in the competition. Revived. #BURCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2019

The international was on target against last week for the first time this season. He now has consecutive Premier League goals after going 13 matches without finding the back of the net.

Jeffrey Schlupp came on for Andros Townsend in the 70th minute and made it 2-0 for Palace with a lovely strike after Burnley defender Ben Mee made a mess of the ball.

It was the Ghanaian full-back’s first goal in 21 league games, stretching back to a tie with in February.

79: Yessssssss! Ben Mee plays himself into trouble with the clearance and Schlupp is there to pick up the pieces.



🔴 0-2 🦅#CPFC | #BURCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 30, 2019

Roy Hodgson’s men are now up to 10th on the Premier League table but that position could be overtaken by who host at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The South London club will host Bournemouth next at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.