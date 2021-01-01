Yusupha Njie bags brace, Awaziem in action as Boavista hold Rio Ave

The Gambia and the Nigeria internationals helped the Chequered ones extend their unbeaten run at Estadio do Bessa XXI

Yusupha Njie scored twice while Chidozie Awaziem featured prominently as Boavista played out a 3-3 draw with Rio Ave in Saturday’s Primeira Liga game.

Njie has been with the Chequered ones since 2018 and against Miguel Cardoso’s men, he was handed his 14th league appearance.

The Gambia international delivered an eye-catching performance to help his side extend their unbeaten run after victory over Belenenses last time out.

His teammate and Nigeria international Awaziem was also in action in the game, forming a four-man defence along with Adil Rami, Yanis Hamache and Reggie Cannon.

Njie hit the ground running, opening the scoring three minutes into the encounter after he was set up by Alberth Elis and in the 10th minute, Gelson levelled proceedings for Rio Ave.

The 27-year-old attacker handed the Chequered ones the lead in the 13th minute with a fine strike to complete his brace after benefitting from another Elis assist.

Boavista suffered a big blow in the 56th minute when they were reduced to 10 men after Hamache received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

Rio Ave got a glorious chance to equalize moments before the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty but Pele missed his effort.

Carlos Mane then levelled things up in the 70th minute following a fine combination with Pedro Amaral and with eight minutes before the end of the game, Ronan turned the ball into his own net to put Boavista in front.

With the game looking to end the way of the Chequered ones, Fabio Coentrao scored a late effort to ensure Rio Ave avoided defeat at Estadio do Bessa XXI.

Njie featured for 61 minutes before he was replaced by Jesus Gomez while Super Eagles star Awaziem was on parade for the entirety of the game and was cautioned just before the end of the game.

The victory moved Boavista off the relegation zone after gathering 25 points from 26 games and the African stars will hope to help the club return to winning ways when they take on Pacos de Ferreira in their next league outing.

Njie has now scored three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season while Awaziem has played 23 games since joining the Portuguese side last summer on a season-long loan from Porto.

The 24-year-old defender remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and has 19 caps for the West African side while Njie has made two appearances for the Gambia.