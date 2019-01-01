‘You’re such an inspiration’ - Enyeama, Echiejile wish Odemwingie happy retirement

The forward called time on his football career at age 37 and his former teammates have hailed him for his contributions to Nigerian football

Former international Vincent Enyeama and Elderson Echiejile have wished Peter Odemwingie happy retirement.

On Wednesday, the former West Bromwich Albion forward called time on his football career at the Uefa Equal Game conference at Wembley.

Odemwingie made 63 appearances for the three-time African champions, scoring 10 goals.

He helped the Super Eagles finish third at the 2004, 2006 and 2010 tournaments. He also played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

And the former Super Eagles captain along with the defender have taken to the social media to laud the 37-year-old’s contributions.

