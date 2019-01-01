‘Your best is yet to come’, Mane charges Liverpool teammate Keita

The Guinea international has not been consistent since joining the Reds and the 26-year-old has urged him to step up his game

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has urged his teammate Naby Keita to do more for the club as he believes his best is yet to come.

The Guinea international joined the Anfield outfit last summer for a hefty fee of £50 million from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Since the move, Keita has struggled for consistency, having failed to make much impact in his 24 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men so far.

However, last weekend against Bournemouth, the 24-year-old was impressive and the Senegal international, who starred alongside the midfielder at Red Bull Salzburg, has urged him not to relent.

“I just told him today in training, 'I know your qualities and for sure, everyone is waiting for more from you because that’s normal, it’s a big club and you are doing your best – but you can do more',” Mane told club website.

Article continues below

“You saw it last game, he did very well and everyone was happy with him. For sure, a lot more is coming – and I am confident it will because I know him. I know him very well, he is like a brother and he is a nice lad.”

Both players will hope to make an impactful showing when Liverpool play host to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on February 19.