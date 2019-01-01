'You need to bleed for this club' - Evra calls on Man Utd players to earn supporters' respect

The Frenchman says managerial changes have hurt the club in recent years, but he believes it's up to the players to fight harder

Patrice Evra has called on 's players to show they are willing to "bleed for the club" to earn the respect of supporters.

The defender was a fixture at Old Trafford from 2006-14 as he won five Premier League titles and a as part of a massive trophy haul with the club.

But in the years since his departure, and the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club has had some difficult years, having fallen out of the upper echelon of English football.

Evra says repeated managerial changes have certainly played their part, as the club has struggled to truly replace Ferguson, but the Frenchman also added that it's up to the players to buy into the club's philosophy under former Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"We've had too many managers, David Moyes, [Louis] van Gaal, [Jose] Mourinho. I just think for the players it's difficult," Evra told Sky Sports.

"One manager wants to play one way, another manager wants to play another way, you need to know the value of the club and Manchester United.

"That's why I think Ole is a good appointment for the club. He knows the philosophy of the club.

"It's difficult when you come to Manchester United from the outside, people don't accept you straight away. You need to bleed for this club before people accept you.

"We are a big club. We want to win trophies. We don't want to spend more than 10 years without winning the league again. It's not easy but the fans have to believe - it's a process."

Evra is also glad to see David de Gea commit his long-term future to Manchester United, but the Frenchman says he hopes the club will no longer have to rely on the goalkeeper being the team's best player.

De Gea recently signed a new four-year deal to remain with Manchester United, tying him to the club through 2024 if his option is picked up.

The Spaniard has long been a fixture for Manchester United, and has routinely been singled out as one of the world's top goalkeepers during his time at Old Trafford.

However, Evra is hoping to soon see fewer and fewer highlight-reel saves from the goalkeeper as he hopes the team will improve to a point where they don't have to rely on him so much.

"I'm not surprised David de Gea is doing well because mentally he is very strong after a tough start [to his career at Man Utd]," Evra said.

"I always wish that he is the best player in the world, but I never wish him to be the best player at Manchester United because that means something is wrong with my midfield, with my attack, with my defence.

"So, please David, win the best goalkeeper in the world but not the Player of the Year here!"