'You can never say never in football' - Pique unsure of Messi future

The defender discussed the possibility of the Barcelona star following in Diego Maradona's footsteps

Gerard Pique believes it is possible Lionel Messi could one day play for , but the defender hopes the superstar retires at the giants.

Messi and Barcelona face Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It has led to fresh comparisons between Messi and Diego Maradona, an great who starred at Napoli.

Asked if Messi could emulate Maradona and sign for Napoli, Pique told a news conference: "You can never say never in football, but I guess that is complicated.

"You should ask him as he decides his future. I would like him to retire with us. I can't tell you more."

Messi has scored 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Following the recent social media controversy surrounding the club, Pique told Barcelona to remain undistracted ahead of facing Napoli.

Barca earlier this month denied allegations made by Spanish radio network Cadena SER that they hired a company to damage the image of people associated with the club by spreading negative messages on social media platforms.

But Pique is keen to ensure his team are focused ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Naples.

"We just try to be focused on our task as for this club in the last few years it has been massive what happens on the pitch," he told a news conference.

"Just the results have been holding back the entire club, so we know how important it is [to get results].

"The responsibility we have as Barcelona players to try to keep winning on the pitch. If not, there will be troubled water."

Despite the off-field controversy, Barca are two points clear atop La Liga and go into their tie with Napoli as favourites.

But Pique warned his team the giants would lift for the last-16 tie.

"It is the first time Barca comes to Napoli to play at such a historic stadium. A football player always want to live new experiences, so coming here is one of them," he said.

"Regarding Napoli, they have improved a lot lately. They did not start well this season but have improved a lot lately. It will be a very difficult one.

"They have beaten and they beat at the group stage. They raise their level against the big teams, so we will have to be very concentrated in order not to get badly surprised."