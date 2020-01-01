'You are not Zlatan' - Ibrahimovic urges others to not 'challenge' coronavirus

The Milan attacker and has called on supporters to "use their head" following his brush with Covid-19, imploring them to "respect the rules"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged caution amid the growing second wave of coronavirus cases across Europe, with the former legend calling on fans to do their part in helping to combat the spread.

The striker was diagnosed with Covid-19 in late September, but has since returned to the fold for the Italian heavyweights, helping to drive Stefano Pioli's side to the top of after five games this term.

The evergreen 39-year-old, who returned to the club for a second spell at the back end of 2019 following his time in Major League Soccer with , is atop the league's goalscoring charts with six strikes to his name already this season.

More teams

Now however, the idiosyncratic attacker has turned his attention to the fight against coronavirus, as finds itself in the throes of a dangerous autumnal wave of the disease, which has played havoc with public life and the sporting calendar across the globe in 2020.

Appearing in a video on behalf of the Lombardy administrative region, where Milan is the capital, Ibrahimovic donned a mask and called upon citizens and supporters to follow the official guidelines, making reference to his own victory over the illness while imploring others to not tempt fate.

"The virus challenged me and I defeated it," the striker stated in Italian. "But you are not Zlatan. Do not challenge the virus.

"Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win."

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic is just one of several major footballers who have contracted the virus since the pandemic first took hold across February and March of this year, and arguably remains one of the most high-profile names to have discussed his experience in any forum.

The player's Serie A rival, attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, has tested positive on multiple occasions, with the Portuguese missing a reunion with Lionel Messi on Wednesday in the Champions League thanks to his latest diagnosis.

striker Neymar also tested positive for the illness in the wake of the outfit's final defeat to in August, but the Brazilian made a swift recovery with no further complications.