'You are endangering your club' - Rangers to reject Europa League away tickets over sectarian singing

Ahead of the club's Europa League tie with Legia Warsaw, the Glasgow side have again condemned sectarian singing from fans

will reject any away ticket allocation for their next European fixture following a partial stadium closure from UEFA over sectarian singing.

UEFA ordered Rangers to close a section of Ibrox for Thursday's game against Legia Warsaw after supporters were found to have breached rules relating to racist behaviour in the qualifying match against Gibraltar-based St Joseph's in July.

No fewer than 3,000 seats will have to be left empty at Ibrox when Legia visit for the second leg of their play-off clash, with the aggregate score at 0-0.

Rangers confirmed on Wednesday they will take further action in a bid to dissuade fans from singing sectarian chants, which the club said has left them facing another UEFA charge of racist behaviour from the opening encounter in .

"Those fans responsible for this partial closure of Ibrox Stadium need to understand that they are damaging our club," said a statement. "If there is a further incidence at tomorrow night's match this could lead to a ground closure.

"The same applies to those who indulged in sectarian singing in Warsaw last week and that is why we have taken the decision to make UEFA aware that we will decline tickets for our next away match even though this means that, once again, the many must suffer because of the few.

"This kind of behaviour has no place at Ibrox, or anywhere else where our many teams appear. Offenders must please stop. You are endangering your club which has recently launched its Everyone Anyone project aimed at welcoming all to Ibrox.

"Those who wish to sing offensive songs must realise by now that they are insulting Rangers players, staff, and fellow fans. There is nothing clever, bold or even defiant in what this small number of supporters are doing.

"By supporting Rangers in the correct way the rest of us must strive to protect our great club. One way or another this offensive behaviour must end and it would be much more preferable if we stopped it ourselves, simply by behaving like true Rangers fans."

Rangers are unbeaten in all competitions under Steven Gerrard this term, sitting level on points with rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox.