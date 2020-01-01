Yobo, Olofinjana lead ex-Nigeria stars’ tributes for Amodu

The ex-Everton defender led several former Nigerian football icons to mark the death anniversary of the African coaching great

Joseph Yobo, Daniel Amokachi, Seyi Olofinjana and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Shuaibu Amodu.

Amodu – the only coach to qualify for the Fifa World Cup passed away in his sleep after complaining of chest pains on June 10, 2016.

His demise came three days after the death of Stephen Keshi who was his assistant to the 2002 staged in Mali.

More teams

At 36, he handled the country’s senior national team and was in charge of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to in 1994 Wembley friendly.

He qualified Nigeria for the 2002 and 2010 Fifa World Cups. Unfortunately, he was denied the chance of leading the three-time African champions to the main event.

Amodu also had coaching stints with BCC Lions and El Kanemi Warriors where he won the Federation Cup. He also coached Shooting Stars and .

In 2013, he was named technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.



With the world marking his fourth-year in remembrance of his passing, former Nigeria stars took to social media to pay respect.

Keep resting my dear coach. You gave everything for Nigeria and was always ready to serve. #WeRememberAmodu pic.twitter.com/uCUuolO2V8 — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) June 10, 2020