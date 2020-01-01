Yobo: New Super Eagles assistant coach sets target

The 39-year-old has explained what he intends to add to the Super Eagles following the confirmation of his appointment

New assistant coach Joseph Yobo has promised to use his wealth of experience as former international to help the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently confirmed the appointment of the former centre-back, replacing Imama Amapakabo and he is expected to assist manager Gernot Rohr.

Yobo, who captained the West Africans to their third title in 2013, is looking to help the Super Eagles improve their defence and contribute his part to the teams’ progress.

“I want to add my quota to the development of the team,” Yobo said on Brilla FM.

“As a former player and captain, I will like to bring my defensive capabilities into the team and I believe it will be a massive improvement to the backline.

“I also want to learn from the coach [Rohr] because he has done well since taking over the team and it will be an honour to learn under him whilst I also pursue my Uefa/Caf badges.”

Yobo made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles before his retirement from professional football and featured in three World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.