Yobo: How NFF, Caf, Fifa and fans celebrated Super Eagles legend at 40

The ex-Nigeria captain has been sent wonderful messages by the governing bodies and his supporters as he reaches a new age

The Football Federation (NFF), the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Fifa and football fans have celebrated with Joseph Yobo on his 40th birthday.

Yobo was born in River State on September 6, 1980, and started his career in his home country with the Michellin-Harcourt academy.

The versatile defender left for in 1997, joining the Standard Liege youth setup and wasted no time in earning a place in the senior team following his solid defensive displays.

Yobo featured 46 times for Standard Liege before ending his stay with the side to team up with French club .

He spent three years with the Olympians, including loan spells at Tenerife and before he permanently joined the Toffees following his convincing showings during his temporary stay.

Yobo enjoyed great success at Goodison Park, where he spent almost a decade, featuring in more than 190 games for the Premier League club.

Yobo last featured for Turkish side and helped them to win the Super Lig and Cup titles before ending his playing career, which brought him accolades, fame and honour.

The centre-defender also enjoyed success on the international scene and has been praised by Fifa, Caf and NFF for his contribution to the Super Eagles.

Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, now assistant coach, @jyobo234. Have a good one legend! 🎂🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/DCpEvyFLEV — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 6, 2020

🦅 Once a Super Eagle, always a Super Eagle ♾



🇳🇬 @jyobo234 represented the @NGSuperEagles in three #WorldCup tournaments, captained them to @CAF_Online AFCON glory, won a joint-record 101 caps & is now their assistant coach. Happy 40th birthday to a Nigerian legend 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0SUFhNKQao — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 6, 2020

Yobo, who made his debut for the Nigeria national team against Zambia in 2002, is the joint most-capped Super Eagles player with 101 appearances.

The defender captained the Super Eagles to their third title in 2013 and featured in 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

Happy birthday legend.

40 is just the beginning of new wins

Cheers @jyobo234 https://t.co/vmOXzZkYOJ — Robert D. Yobo (@don_Yobo) September 6, 2020

Happy 40th birthday to former Super Eagles defender n captain, Joseph Yobo. Life they say begins at 40. — K£l£chi B£rnard (@woramangra) September 6, 2020

Yobo is currently Nigeria's assistant coach and will hope to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Afcon and 2024 World Cup tournaments.