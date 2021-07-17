Yanga SC turn to Kaizer Chiefs’ Akumu after Niyonzima exit

The Jangwani giants have openly shown interest to sign the towering Harambee Star as a replacement for the Rwandan midfielder

Yanga SC have turned to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu as a replacement for Haruna Niyonzima.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Jangwani giants have listed the Kenyan star as the best-suited player to replace the Rwandan, who ended his contract with the club on Thursday.

Niyonzima was given a befitting send-off by Yanga during the team’s top-flight Mainland Premier League match against Ihefu at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, which the former won 2-0.

A source within Yanga has confirmed to Goal they have settled for Akumu to replace Niyonzima and they will open negotiations to sign him after his team’s Caf Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday.

What has been said?

“We have picked on Akumu to replace Haruna [Niyonzima] and talks to sign him will start immediately after Chiefs play Al Alhy in the Champions League final,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

“We have followed Akumu since he moved to Zambia from Kenya and we know he has struggled to get playing time at Chiefs and that gives us the best chance to get his services.

“We want to build a solid squad for next season now that we will also take part in the Champions League and the kind of players we want are experienced ones and our coach is happy if we go for Akumu, so we will open talks when he is done with the Champions League final.”

The 27-year-old Akumu, who won the FKF Premier League title with Gor Mahia, joined Chiefs on January 15, 2020, from Zambian giants Zesco United.

However, Akumu has struggled to get playing time at Chiefs mostly making appearances from the bench.

The source further confirmed they were also interested to sign Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna but due to Akumu's experience, they opted against the move.

“Another option we were looking at was Kenneth [Muguna] of Gor Mahia, but Akumu is far better in terms of his solid displays, experience of playing in continental football while in Zambia and South Africa, and he can also fit in well into our playing style,” the source continued.

Muguna has also been linked with a move to Yanga rivals Azam FC.

