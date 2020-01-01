Yan Law quits as Mohammedan Sporting head coach

The former Punjab FC coach has announced the news on Twitter...

Yan Law has announced his resignation from the post of head coach at Mohammedan .

The decision was made after taking charge for two of the Black Panthers' matches in the ongoing Qualifiers 2020.

The 26-year-old took to his twitter handle to share the news but chose not to comment when Goal contacted him.

🚨Official Statement🚨



I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league Qualifiers 2020.



Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the i-league and ISL.#JaanJaanMohammedan — Yan Law (@YanLawOfficial) October 11, 2020

Mohammedan started their I-League qualification campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Garhwal in their opener on Thursday followed by a 4-1 thrashing of newbies ARA FC on Sunday.

Goal also reached out to the club's general secreatary, Wasim Akram, who also refrained from offering any comment on Law's decision.

However, the club has offered their best wishes to the coach via a post via their social media handles.

🚨 OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT 🚨



The employment of Head Coach Yan Cheng Law with Mohammedan Sporting Club is terminated with immediate effect (Dated 11/10/2020)



We wish him the best for his future endeavours.



Regards,

Sk.Wasim Akram

General Secretary

Mohammedan Sporting Club. pic.twitter.com/DSo1dxXCUl — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 11, 2020

Law was at the post as Mohammedan coach for just over a month after joining the Black and White brigade of Kolkata in around mid-August.