Mohammedan

Yan Law quits as Mohammedan Sporting head coach

Ritabrata Banerjee
Last updated
Comments()
Yan Law
I-League
The former Punjab FC coach has announced the news on Twitter...

Yan Law has announced his resignation from the post of head coach at Mohammedan Sporting.

The decision was made after taking charge for two of the Black Panthers' matches in the ongoing I-League Qualifiers 2020.

The 26-year-old took to his twitter handle to share the news but chose not to comment when Goal contacted him.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Mohammedan started their I-League qualification campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Garhwal in their opener on Thursday followed by a 4-1 thrashing of newbies ARA FC on Sunday.

    Goal also reached out to the club's general secreatary, Wasim Akram, who also refrained from offering any comment on Law's decision.

    However, the club has offered their best wishes to the coach via a post via their social media handles.

    Law was at the post as Mohammedan coach for just over a month after joining the Black and White brigade of Kolkata in around mid-August.

     

     

    Close