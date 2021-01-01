Former Liverpool forward Yan Dhanda disappointed with India's 6-0 defeat against UAE

The Swansea City player was happy to see 11 Indian players make their international debuts in the friendly matches...

Indian-origin player Yan Dhanda expressed his disappointment over India's 0-6 thrashing at the hands of UAE in an international friendly tie on Monday in Dubai.

After a valiant 1-1 draw against Oman in their first friendly game, Igor Stimac's side was handed their heaviest defeat in the last 10 years.

Former Liverpool youth team player Dhanda, who currently plies his trade with English Championship side Swansea City, was disappointed by India's defeat but also expressed his delight that the Blue Tigers had handed debuts to as many as 11 new players in the two friendly matches.

What did Yan Dhanda tweet?

Disappointed at the result against #UAE yesterday @IndianFootball keep working hard lads and positive results will come for sure 💪🏽 Good to see @stimac_igor giving new players opportunities 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Yan (@yandhanda) March 30, 2021

Who is Yan Dhanda?

Yan Dhanda, born in Birmingham was the first-ever player of Indian heritage to sign a professional contract with Liverpool in December 2015. He started his youth career at West Bromwich Albion and moved to Liverpool's youth system in the same year and presented the Reds at the U18 and U23 level. In 2018, Dhanda moved to Swansea City after his contract ran out with Liverpool.

In the ongoing Championship season, the attacking midfielder has appeared in 20 matches for Swansea City and has scored one goal.