‘Xavi will be Barcelona boss, it’s in his DNA’ – Saviola expects emotional homecoming for Camp Nou icon

The World Cup winner is currently cutting his coaching teeth in Qatar, but the expectation is that he will return to Catalunya at some stage

Xavi will return to as coach at some point in the near future as life at Camp Nou remains part of his DNA, says Javier Saviola.

The Blaugrana legend continues to see a return to his roots mooted at regular intervals after hanging up his boots and stepping into the dugout.

Coaching teeth are being cut in with Al Sadd, with their top job taken on in 2019 and Xavi has impressed during his time in the Middle East, with his vast experience being put to good use.

The general consensus is that a path back to Barca will be taken at some stage, with an emotional homecoming having been talked up by many.

Any desire to make such a move has been resisted to this point, with early approaches from Catalunya knocked back.

That has allowed the likes of Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman to take the reins, but the former was relieved of his duties after a matter of months and the latter is struggling for consistency.

Presidential elections are also due to be held at Barca on January 24, with a few of those in the running suggesting that they would look to take Xavi back to Camp Nou if given the chance to do so.

Saviola believes it is only a matter of time before the World Cup winner, who made 767 appearances for the Blaugrana in his playing days, embraces the opportunity to fill a demanding post.

“I think he will end up coaching Barcelona, it's his DNA,” former Barca star Saviola told Radio Marca.

“He's developing as a coach to gain experience and prepare for taking over at Camp Nou. I am sure he will choose when and how he returns to Barcelona.”

For now, Koeman continues to call the shots in Catalunya and is looking to establish some much-needed momentum heading into the festive period and New Year.

He will be hoping to have Barca up to full speed and challenging domestically by the time football returns to the agenda in February.

The Blaugrana have been handed the toughest of last-16 tests in that competition, with Lionel Messi and Co preparing to take in a reunion with Neymar and a star-studded side.

Saviola added on that eagerly-anticipated contest: “Just the best teams are left now and you can't take any draw for granted.

“Football is very even and any team can make a two-legged tie complicated. I don't think the Champions League will have much to do with league positions for any team.”