'WWE you know where I am' - Leicester star James Maddison channels Edge with TikTok 'spear' video

Nick Khairi
Getty

The Foxes midfielder recreation of Edge’s signature move has received over 2m views on TikTok alone

In his latest viral TikTok video, Leicester City's James Maddison took inspiration from WWE legend, Edge, to recreate his iconic ‘spear’ move, as he took down his friend in true ‘Rated R Superstar’ style.

The video plays with the soundtrack of Michael Cole's classic WWE commentary, which refers to Edge's return to the sport at the 2020 Royal Rumble event and his subsequent spear on fellow WWE athlete McIntyre.

Maddison also accompanied the video with a cheeky caption of “WWE you know where I am….”

Editors' Picks

Watch Maddison's WWE spear attempt

The 'Rated R Superstar' Edge’s return to WWE

Further Reading: