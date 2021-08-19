WWE great Triple H announces partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town

The Isthmian League Premier Division outfit have joined forces with the popular World Wrestling Entertainment series

WWE great Triple H has announced a new partnership between NXT UK and seventh tier club Enfield Town.

Enfield have marked their 20th anniversary by signing a one-year contract with NXT UK - one of the most popular brands in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The franchise's UK Performance Centre is based in the north London town, and their logo will now be displayed on the shirts of the football team for the duration of the 2021-22 season.

What's been said?

Paul Levesque, who is better known by his wrestling name Triple H, expressed his delight after striking the deal ahead of this weekend's Summerslam and NXT: Takeover 36 events.

"It's a big week for the UK as the football season has returned," said the NXT founder. "Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK, since the opening of our UK Performance Centre.

"And that's why I'm proud to announce today, a first-of-its-kind partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town Football Club, in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

"As the UK's first supporter-owned football club, they share our passion of putting fans at the centre of everything we do.

"For now there's only one question to ask - Enfield Town Football Club: are you ready?"

Enfield's alliance with WWE

The fan-owned club, which currently competes in The Isthmian League Premier Division, will model their new nxt UK-sponsored jerseys for the first time in a clash with Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

The women's reserves team will sport the same kit, and the company branding is set to be displayed inside Enfield’s Queen Elizabeth II Stadium, with chairman Paul Reed hopeful that the deal can bring even greater unity to the local community.

"For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special," Reed has said.

"Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th Anniversary year."

