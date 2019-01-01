'Worst U17 team ever?' - Nigerians react to Golden Eaglets' World Cup exit
Nigeria were sent packing from the Fifa U-17 World Cup after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Sontje Hansen's hat-trick condemned the West African nation to defeat in their Round of 16 fixture at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.
The Golden Eaglets' string of unconvincing performances, coupled with their exit from the tournament in Brazil left football enthusiasts to question the tactical prowess of the team's technical crew.
Manu Garba's boys lacked co-ordination in the defence and also lacked cutting edge to put the ball into the back of the net.
Their campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a record of nine goals scored, nine goals conceded in four matches.
This Nigerian team doesn't have a defender, just 10 strikers and a goalkeeper #NGANED— Vision🔱 (@Vision_lifee) November 5, 2019
#NGANED— Olujoe Joseph (@OlujoeJoseph) November 6, 2019
😂 😂 😂
Golden Eaglets are finally out of the competition, they can't comeback tonight!
May the best guys in the squad get good contracts 👍
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
Why am i laughing sef, the @thenff page handler just gave up, baba no update again after 3 - 1 pic.twitter.com/GBumWtskOp
Make i go sleep jare!!! Manu Garba will come and explain what happened to us when he's back!! Football Basics na hin we no fit do!! When na racketing dem go take de select players!! Mtcheww!! Goodnight Nigerians ❤️❤️ #NGANED— IbkSports (@IbkSports) November 6, 2019
Creating opportunities without scoring goals was perhaps the worst thing for the Golden Eaglets. They were in control of the game and did not play with cohesion. Let’s assume they went to Brazil for excursion #NGANED— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) November 6, 2019
See them, individual glory is what they want. What structure is this for fucks' sake#NGANED pic.twitter.com/YTYfaAPXfT— Professional Human (@Sheyifu76466569) November 5, 2019
Stayed up this late to watch your boys play nonsense and I have to be in the office by 9am. May God judge you this inexperienced piece of shit🤬🤬#U17WC #NGANED pic.twitter.com/0T1W5KKZXC— Your Fav. Apple Place📱🔌⌚ (@dat_teewhy) November 6, 2019
Nigeria U17 manager, midfielders and defenders #NGANED #FIFAU17WC #FIFAU17WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QTNiMizToh— Ajibola 💦 (@jibbyford_) November 5, 2019
This useless boys have started😭😭😭...— 14Kay♠ (@kaytiki) November 5, 2019
I didn't stay up for this nonsense sha#NGANED #FIFAU17WC
What sort of defensive structure is this by the Eaglets please? #NGANED #U17WC pic.twitter.com/7PF16daTS5— Ehebha Innocent (@alwayz05) November 5, 2019
My patriotic ass needs to sleep..— ❤️The~Empress™❤️ (@MzMary_Cathryn) November 5, 2019
This disasterclass Manu Garba and his Eaglets are displaying ain't for me..
If they win, good luck to them but I don't see them making finals with that shitshow of a defence#NGANED
This is the worst Nigeria U17 team I've seen in the last 15 years. #NGANED pic.twitter.com/ScJdPTtrVm— ＭＵＳＢＥＹ (@Mus6ey) November 5, 2019
God strong pass una....Defence na 0/100, Midfield na only Captain sabi d rest 0/100, Attack na me go score i won't pass for u.... How can this b our current U17 #GoldenEaglets #NGANED— Joboy_okai (@Joboy24284262) November 6, 2019
Scored 9— Rotimi Akindele #StillGod (@mreds) November 6, 2019
Conceded 9
The story of the Eaglets in Brazil!#FIFAU17 #NGANED
This is the worst U17 I have ever seen in Nigeria!!! #NGANED— Kaptane 🌠🌠🌠 (@Officialkaptane) November 6, 2019
What a shameful performance from the Golden eaglets. Lack of creativity in the midfield, porous defence and Bad passes ruined the game. These players no try ooo. Disheartening! #U17WC #NGANED #SoarGoldenEaglets— Ammar Jubril 🇳🇬 (@Ammar_sunkanmi) November 6, 2019
Nothing beats my imagination more than Nigerian players, the losing side were actually the ones doing the delay tactics thingy #NGANED pic.twitter.com/VcnB49cNcN— Philip This, Philip That! 👑 (@PhiiCoco) November 6, 2019
Worst u17 team I've ever seen.— Tudor (@bsiedoma) November 6, 2019
Since the boys don't want to play they should come pack and pick jamb form.
Manu Garba should pick too.
Poor defense, poor everything.
Motherfucking waste of sleep hours. #NGANED
We had an embarrassing outing at the under 20 World Cup and now we have equally failed woefully at the under 17 World Cup that we regard as a birth right. NFF has some explaining to do. #NGANED— Adeayo Adebiyi (@ade_adeayo) November 6, 2019
I'm extremely dissapointed with Manu Garba and this team. The defensive problem was obvious from the first game and he failed to fix it. #NGANED— Adeayo Adebiyi (@ade_adeayo) November 6, 2019
Worst U17 squad ever in Nigeria 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤, During d qualifiers the couldn't play as a team, wasteful in front of goal,poor in defence...now on biggest stage, still same issues...m so sad, can't wait to watch the U23 qualifiers on Saturday #U17WC #NGANED— Joboy_okai (@Joboy24284262) November 6, 2019
King of comebacks but now they are coming back home #NGANED pic.twitter.com/Zl5bTk2VvR— Chief Scummander (@Thril_og) November 6, 2019
They better move to London and meet BUBU...they should just forget their career cus na back to square 1 ooo for here....better opportunity given to showcase themselves to the WORLD yet they got carried away... na my TICKETS pain me sha 😭🚶.... #NGANED— IG: iamsirlahm (@sirlahm) November 6, 2019