World Cup Qualifiers: Switching from England to Nigeria not unusual - Lookman

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman has said his switch from England to Nigeria is not unusual.

The 24-year-old chose to represent Nigeria through his parents and received approval from Fifa in February 2022, paving the way for his recent debut against Ghana in a World Cup qualifier.

"Both my parents are Nigerians, and I've always seen this [representing Nigeria] as a possibility. I came to Nigeria, frequently when I was much younger," Lookman told CafOnline.

"I am familiar with the people and have built up a family here, so the switch from England to Nigeria is not an unusual one for me. I am glad I made the switch."

Lookman featured for the Super Eagles in Kumasi during the playoff first leg, which ended goalless on Friday as he came on for Moses Simon in the second half.

"I hope to create great and memorable memories," Lookman added.

"Belief is a great thing, not just in football, but I am sure when you believe and put in the hard work which I've been putting in, you can achieve

"I am very excited to be part of Nigeria's national team and I'm feeling blessed and looking forward to helping the team."

Lookman and his international teammates are hoping to see off the Black Stars and book a ticket to Qatar, and he is aware of how tough the challenge is, given the competitive nature of their rivals.

"This is a special event, special moments, the expectations are high. For us, it's about winning and giving our best in the match," Lookman added.

"Ghana are a strong team, very competitive and physical. We expect that, but we'll be ready."

"I work every day to achieve my goal. I am glad to be a part of African history and glad to be here and I hope to give you [Nigerians] sweet memories."

Before he was cleared to feature for the Super Eagles, the winger had played at U19, U20, and U21 levels for England.

He helped England win the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup in South Korea, where he scored thrice, including a brace in their 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Costa Rica.