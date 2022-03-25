World Cup Qualifiers: Fans go at war over Ghana vs Nigeria cracker
As Nigeria take on Ghana in Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off at the Baba Yara Stadium, football fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.
Both teams face off en route to securing a ticket to the World Cup billed for Qatar.
Across the last 71 years, Nigeria and Ghana have played each other 56 times. However, this will be just the fifth time the two nations have played each other in a World Cup qualifier.
Editors' Picks
- 'I wanted to be away from everything'- Ex-West Ham NXGN star Oxford aiming to catch Southgate's eye with impressive Bundesliga displays
- Salah vs Mane: What could Liverpool duo's World Cup play-off mean for Klopp?
- 'Even better than Havertz'? Leverkusen's latest teen sensation Wirtz already attracting attention from Bayern
- How MLS is trying to find its next Pepi and new NXGN stars
Augustine Eguavoen’s men know they have their destiny in their own hands if they are to qualify for World Cup for the fourth time in a row.
As the game gets underway, fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph. A sect of the fans feel Nigeria will emerge victorious after 90 minutes.
Having missed the 2018 edition staged in Russia, Ghana are eyeing a return to the global football showpiece. Albeit, they must negotiate their way past the Super Eagles.
Otto Addo's men go into this fixture off the back of their worst Africa Cup of Nations performance where they finished at the bottom of their group without a single win.
Regardless, some feel they will get things right against the three-time African kings.
Who will win this African classic? Let us know in the comments.