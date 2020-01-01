World Cup qualification is Zambia's dream - Sredojevic

After an unexpected 2012 Africa Cup of Nations triumph under Herve Renard, now the Serb is dreaming of World Cup qualification with Chipolopolo

Newly-appointed Zambia coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has set his sights on guiding Chipolopolo to the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Zambia are in Group B in their World Cup qualification bid together with , Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Chipolopolo have never qualified for the World Cup before and Sredojevic is keen to make history.

More teams

“It is a dream [World Cup qualification] of all Zambians that together with all stakeholders of the game I will try my best to become a reality,” Sredojevic exclusively told Goal.

Sredojevic’s dream comes after Zambia won the 2012 (Afcon) as rank outsiders under Herve Renard.

But after a slow start to the 2021 Afcon qualifiers following defeats to and Zimbabwe, Sredojevic is confident of breathing life into Zambia.

“We need to grow the team's confidence through mental strength to turn talent and quality into performance and results with unreserved support of all Zambian football stakeholders and therefore reach the desired level of criteria and standards that will make us able to qualify,” said Sredojevic.

Article continues below

The Serb has also spoken of his commitment to Zambia although he has not ruled out a move elsewhere.

“I am fully and unreservedly at present committed to Zambia but in life and football you never know what will happen,” he said.

Sredojevic’s first assignment will be back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana in March.