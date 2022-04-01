World Cup draw: England get USMNT and Mexico are paired with Argentina in 2022 group stage

England will face the United States while Mexico will take on Argentina following the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2018 champions France have been drawn with Denmark, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been paired with Uruguay.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A with Netherlands, Brazil take on Switzerland in the pools, Belgium drew Croatia while European giants Spain and Germany are in what looks like the group of death.

World Cup 2022 group-stage draw

Group A Group B Group C Group D Qatar England Argentina France Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia UAE/Australia/Peru Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Netherlands Wales/Scotland/Ukraine Poland Tunisia

Group E Group F Group G Group H Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal New Zealand/Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The tournament starts on Monday, November 21 and the opening game will see the hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2 before the first knockout game takes place on Saturday, December 3.

When is the 2022 World Cup final?

The final of the 2022 World Cup will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.