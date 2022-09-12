Wolves sign ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa as a free agent after winning work permit battle

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is back in the Premier League, with the fiery frontman linking up with Wolves as a free agent.

Two-time Premier League winner

Without a club since January

Cover for the injured Kalajdzic

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old striker has been without a club since severing ties with Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro back in January. A man that scored 59 goals across three seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2017 is, however, returning to England – where he has previously won two top-flight titles and the Carabao Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa also won two La Liga crowns across a couple of stints at Atletico Madrid, while helping them to a Champions League final, and has earned 24 caps for Spain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has, however, failed to make an international appearance since 2018 and Wolves were forced to lodge an “exceptional circumstances” appeal in order to secure him a work permit – with an initial application having been turned down.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Costa has told Wolves' official website of the targets he is setting: “Score goals. Score goals, do the best I can, give it my all. Find my place as a person, a player and understand how I actually feel because this is a big challenge.

“It’s not an easy challenge because you’re not going to play in an easy league and you can’t play it the way you want to. This is a very demanding championship, physically demanding, and it is something to test myself with and I’m ready to give it a go.”

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COSTA? A proven performer will be drafted straight into Bruno Lage’s plans at Molineux as Wolves require striker cover after seeing summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffer cruciate ligament damage on his debut for the club.