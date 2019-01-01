Wolves duo Coady and Doherty sign contract extensions

The Premier League side handed four-and-a-half-year contract extensions to the club captain and the Republic of Ireland wing-back

Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have signed contract extensions with Wolves until June 2023, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Stars of Wolves' Championship promotion campaign, club captain Coady and wing-back Doherty have excelled in the top flight under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Liverpool academy graduate Coady, 25, has been an ever-present, with Wolves seventh in the Premier League table, while 27-year-old Doherty brought up his 200th league appearance earlier this season for a club he joined from Bohemians in 2010.

"Everybody knows how much I love being here. As soon as the club came to me and told me about the situation I wanted to get something signed as soon as possible," Coady told Wolves' official website.

"I love coming here every day, I love coming in to train, I love playing games, I love being part of this football club.

"To get it done and be sorted is fantastic, it's great for me and my family to be part of this football club for four more years."

Republic of Ireland international Doherty told the club website how he and Coady could reflect on an impressive journey playing alongside one another.

"Me and Coads have both been here a long time now, but we still think about the times we were in the Championship and losing at home to Wigan," he said.

"The place was half-empty, and you'd get booed off – rightly so for some of the performances that we were putting in.

"Looking at how we've progressed to what the club is now, especially as it's not that long ago; maybe two, two-and-a-half years, and I think a lot of credit has to go to the manager, his backroom staff and the players for the efforts they’ve put in."

Wolves travel to Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and return to Premier League action at Bournemouth six days later.