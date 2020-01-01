Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch on TV in UK and US, live stream and kick-off time

Both teams restarted the Bundesliga with a win, with the visitors hoping to pick up another three points to stay in the title race

returned to action last weekend by smashing 4-0 in the Revierderby as all games in 's top flight were played behind closed doors.

also began life after the break with a victory, beating 2-1 thanks to a goal in stoppage time from Daniel Ginczek. The welcome Dortmund to the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, hoping to prevent Erling Haaland from getting on the scoresheet.

Haaland has 12 goals in 11 games since joining Dortmund, who should also benefit from having international Jadon Sancho back in the lineup.

Victory for BVB will help keep pressure on league leaders , who are four points ahead of their title rivals ahead of Tuesday's 'Der Klassiker' at Signal Iduna Park.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund on US & UK TV

Game Wolfbsurg vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, May 23 Time 2:30pm BST / 10:30am ET Channel (US) FS1, UniMas, TUDN Channel (UK) BT Sport 1

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming in US, UK and Canada

In the United States (US), Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand on Foxsports.com, TUDN en Vivo, Univision NOW or by using FuboTV, with new users able to sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

US online stream UK online stream Fox / TUDN en Vivo / Univision NOW / FuboTV BT Sport Live

Wolfsburg team news and injuries

Position Wolfsburg squad Goalkeepers Casteels, Pervan, Kasten Defenders Roussillon, Brooks, Pongracic, Uduokhai, Mbabu, Knoche, Tisserand, Otavio Midfielders Arnold, Schlager, Rexhbecaj, Malli, Brekalo, Steffen, Klaus Forwards Weghorst, Ginczek, Marmoush, Victor

Wout Weghorst missed last weekend's 2-1 win over Augsburg through suspension, but Wolfsburg's top scorer will be back up front on Saturday. Coach Oliver Glasner said the chances of the Dutch forward leading the line were "very high" in the pre-match press conference.

Midfielder Yannick Gerhardt will play no part due to a head injury, while captain Joshua Guilavogui is back in training after a knee injury, but has not yet reached the required level of fitness to feature.

Brazilian defender William also has knee problems, but Ignacio Camacho could play a part after shaking off an ankle injury.

Likely Wolfsburg starting XI: Casteels; Mbabu, Knoche, Brooks, Otavio; Schlager, Arnold; Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo; Weghorst.

Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Hitz, Unbehaun, Hupe Defenders Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer Midfielders Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Gotze, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Can, Osterhage, Reyna, Raschl Forwards Sancho, Haaland

Midfield duo Axel Witsel and Emre Can both missed out last week due to injury and the former is definitely out of this week's trip to Wolfsburg. Can is back in training so head coach Lucien Favre is hopeful he can be fit to play a part and then face Bayern Munich in midweek.

Marco Reus is a long-term absentee, having been sidelined since February with muscular problems. Dan-Axel Zagadou is set to miss the rest of the season with a ligament tear.

Jadon Sancho was forced to start on the bench last week due to fitness issues, but is in line to feature from the outset against Wolfsburg. Giovanni Reyna was set to take his place in the starting XI against Schalke, but injured himself in the warm-up and is now a doubt.

Likely Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Delaney, Brandt, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.