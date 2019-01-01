‘Wishing you an injury free career’ - Omeruo, Musa celebrate Abdullahi Shehu at 26

On Tuesday, the Nigeria international turned 26 and his Super Eagles teammates have sent encouraging messages to him

defender Kenneth Omeruo and Al-Nassr forward Ahmed Musa have celebrated Abdullahi Shehu on his birthday.

On Tuesday, the former Uniao Madeira defender who recently returned from an injury layoff turned 26.

Shehu has only made seven league appearances for Bursaspor this season helping the Turkish Super Lig side to keep two clean sheets and scoring once.

The utility player also has 27 caps for since his progress to the senior side, having featured in the Under 20, Under 21 and Under 23 sides.

And his Super Eagles teammates have taken to the social media to send encouraging messages to him.

Shehu will hope to play a part when Bursaspor play host to Henry Onyekuru’s on Sunday.