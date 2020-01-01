‘Winning trophies is in Chelsea’s DNA’ – Azpilicueta planning on adding to medal collection

The Blues skipper has helped to secure many pieces of silverware across his time in west London, but the Spaniard is chasing down even more

Winning trophies is in ’s DNA, says Cesar Azpilicueta, with a man who has already won six with the Blues determined to add to his collection in the near future.

The Spanish defender moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012.

Prior to his arrival, the west London outfit had opened their silverware haul for the decade with Premier League, and triumphs.

With Azpilicueta on the books, the Blues have gone on to secure another two domestic titles.

They have also claimed the crown on two occasions, while emerging victorious in the FA Cup and League Cup.

No side bettered their return in the decade just gone, with Roman Abramovich’s investment continuing to be richly rewarded.

Lofty standards have been set by an ambitious outfit and, despite much change on and off the field, securing more winners’ medals remains the aim of all concerned.

Azpilicueta told the Blues’ official magazine of what it means to represent the club: “I think one of the characteristics of Chelsea throughout this period has been winning trophies and even when we didn’t win something, we didn’t have any long spells without lifting a trophy.

“That’s obviously a big part of the ambition of the club, to always aim for trophies, and it’s something we have done not only in , but also in Europe, with the Champions League and the Europa League twice.

“We have won the Premier League a couple of times since I arrived as well, so I think it’s in our DNA that we always fight for trophies and hopefully we can keep going in this direction.”

Chelsea's exciting young squad are back in contention for more major honours this season.

Frank Lampard has his side through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face German giants Bayern Munich, and fourth round of the FA Cup – with a tie against lined up there.

It could be that Azpilicueta gets his hands on more silverware before the campaign is out, with the long-serving 30-year-old full-back now club captain at Stamford Bridge.