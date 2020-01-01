Winks: Wolves defeat was one of Tottenham's best performances of the season

The boyhood Spurs fan captained the club for the first time at the weekend, but admitted the result soured a proud occasion

Harry Winks says he thought put in one of their best performances of the season despite being beaten 3-2 at home to Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs twice led through goals from Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli but Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez scored to send above Jose Mourinho’s side in the Premier League table.

The hosts had 66 per cent of the possession during the game, though the sides created a similar number of chances with Wolves having 14 shots to Spurs’ 13.

“It was a strange game, we played so well,” Winks told Spurs’ official website.

“We were in control in the first half and it didn’t look like it was going to go any other way than us winning.

“It’s probably one of the best performances as a team we’ve had this season.

“We did everything the manager said to do from last week’s game [the 2-1 defeat at ] when we weren’t good enough.

“We were aggressive, we kept the ball, we created opportunities. It’s such a shame that we lost.

“It’s tough. We haven’t seen the goals back but there are obviously things we should have done better.

“The manager has told us what he believes we should have done, and we know it as well. When you’re winning you have to be cuter and find ways of stopping the transition, stopping the counter and we weren’t good enough at that today.

“Everything else we were spot on with, but that’s the way we lost the game.”

Mourinho said after the game he felt Spurs had been "too nice", though he felt the result was "totally unfair".

The game was notable for Winks on a personal level, as he captained the club for the first time.

As a boyhood fan who joined the Spurs academy at just six years of age, it was a proud day – but one tarnished by the result.

“The manager told me before the game that I would be captain and it was a special moment,” Winks revealed.

“I couldn’t wait to tell my family and they were so proud as well, but it takes away how special it is when you lose the game.

“I’ll go away and I’ll look back at this as a really proud day for me and my family to captain Spurs and have to have the opportunity to lead the players out was really nice, but to come away with a defeat nullifies that a little.”