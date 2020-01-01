Jaime Santos scores last-minute equaliser to salvage a point for profligate East Bengal

East Bengal lucky to walk away with a point in a match where they missed numerous scoring opportunities...

managed to scalp a point against at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday evening courtesy of a late goal from Jaime Santos, which cancelled out Willis Plaza's early opener.

East Bengal coach Mario Rivera made three changes to the line up from the previous match. Victor Perez, Rohlupuia and Brandon Fernandes were handed a start replacing Lalrindika Ralte, Ansumana Kromah, and a suspended Kassim Aidara.

Whereas his opposite number Fernando Tavares made two alterations with James Kithan coming under the sticks replacing Sukhdev Patil, and Robert Primus getting back to action relegating Len Hangshing to the bench.

It was a brisk start to the match with Churchill dominating possession. The Red Machines reaped rewards for their constant pressure with Plaza breaking the deadlock as early as the 10th minute. Mehtab Singh messed up a clearance and the ball kindly fell for the former East Bengal striker. The Trinidadian kept his composure and after outfoxing Asheer Akhtar, he slotted past a hapless Mirshad K.

Within a minute, East Bengal could have levelled matters with their attacking trio combining to perfection. Jaime Santos found Jimenez with a lobbed ball and the striker, in turn, teed up Brandon whose shot went inches wide of the post.

East Bengal continued raiding Churchill's fort with intent and purpose. This time Brandon released Jimenez on the right flank and the Spaniard drilled in a low cross for his compatriot Santos. The former Gijon B player struck a venomous shot at goal but James Kithan dived to his left to stop the ball from trickling it into the net.

But East Bengal soon started to fade away from the match and the game tilted towards the visitors. Socrates Pedro and Plaza both came agonisingly close to find the net but some last-ditch defending by East Bengal's centre-backs averted those dangers.

Almost against the run of play, Juan Mera got an opportunity at the other end but the Spaniard could only hit the side-netting after being set up by a cheeky backheel from Santos.

Just before the break, Mapuia could have doubled the advantage but the Manipuri striker scuffed his header from handshaking distance from goal, much to the relief of Rivera on the sidelines.

East Bengal came out from the tunnel with renewed vigour in search of their equaliser. And arguably the best chance of the match fell for the Red and Golds in the 54th minute when they broke away in no time from defending a Churchill Brother's corner.

Brandon released Mera and the former B winger galloped away with acres of space in front of him. Robert Primus was about to close him down but he passed the ball to Santos at the nick of time who was through on goal but could not beat Kithan in a one-on-one position.

Ansumana Kromah was thrown in and the Liberian had an immediate impact on the match. In the 70th minute, the striker even found the net from a set-piece floated in by Perez, but the assistant referee overruled the goal with an offside decision.

East Bengal kept carving out opportunities but Jimenez's profligacy was not helping their cause. In the 77th minute, Mehtab Singh's header from Mera's corner came off the crosspiece. The loose ball was poorly defended and Ponif Vaz instead of clearing the ball away headed towards the direction of his own goal but was lucky to see the ball ricochet off the post. The rebound fell for Jimenez but the striker could not keep his shot on target in spite of having the entire frame to shoot at.

But Suresh Meitei brought down Kromah in the last minute of injury time and referee Rowan Arumughan immediately pointed to the spot. Kithan saved Santos' effort from the spot but the rebound was nailed into the net by the Spaniard.

East Bengal will return to action on March 3 when they face away from home, whereas Churchill will go up against TRAU a day later.